Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BBB recommends Swaminthan Janakiraman, Ashwini Tewari for SBI MD positions

SBI MD Dinesh Kumar Khara's position will fall vacant when he's appointed the chairman of State Bank of India

Moneycontrol News
Representational Image
Representational Image
 
 
The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) recommended the name of Swaminthan Janakiraman for the position of managing director (MD) of State Bank of India (SBI) on October 5.

The BBB also recommended the name of Ashwini Kumar Tewari for the second vacancy of MD in the bank.

SBI MD Dinesh Kumar Khara's position will fall vacant when he's appointed the chairman of the country’s largest lender by assets.

The BBB, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, had recommended Khara's name for the vacancy of chairman on August 28.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar's three-year terms comes to an end on October 7, 2020.

Along with Khara, three other MDs of the bank, Arijit Basu, CS Shetty and Ashwani Bhatia were interviewed on August 28 for the post of chairman.

Khara was supposed to retire in August 2021. If his name is finalised, Khara will get a three-year extension in the bank that is routine during the selection of new SBI chiefs.

The BBB has also suggested the names of Prakash Chandra Kandpal and Alok Kumar Choudhary as the reserved list candidates for the vacancy of MD.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 08:49 pm

tags #Banks Board Bureau #Business #India #State Bank of India #stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.