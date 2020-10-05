BBB recommends Swaminthan Janakiraman, Ashwini Tewari for SBI MD positions

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) recommended the name of Swaminthan Janakiraman for the position of managing director (MD) of State Bank of India (SBI) on October 5.

The BBB also recommended the name of Ashwini Kumar Tewari for the second vacancy of MD in the bank.

SBI MD Dinesh Kumar Khara's position will fall vacant when he's appointed the chairman of the country’s largest lender by assets.

The BBB, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, had recommended Khara's name for the vacancy of chairman on August 28.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar's three-year terms comes to an end on October 7, 2020.

Along with Khara, three other MDs of the bank, Arijit Basu, CS Shetty and Ashwani Bhatia were interviewed on August 28 for the post of chairman.

Khara was supposed to retire in August 2021. If his name is finalised, Khara will get a three-year extension in the bank that is routine during the selection of new SBI chiefs.

The BBB has also suggested the names of Prakash Chandra Kandpal and Alok Kumar Choudhary as the reserved list candidates for the vacancy of MD.