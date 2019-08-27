Banks Board Bureau calls 8 LIC senior officials for 2 MD posts on August 27

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has called eight senior officials of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for the post of two managing directors on August 27, according to sources.

The national insurance has four managing directors and of them two posts are vacant after B Venugopal and Hemant Bhargava retired in May and July, respectively.

The BBB has called executive directors and zonal managers including Rakesh Kumar, C Vikas Rao, KS Nagnyal, Mukesh Gupta, Dinesh Pangtey, HS Shashi Kumar, Raj Kumar and S Nallakuttalam for interviews, a source told PTI.

The interview will be conducted on August 27 in the national Capital.