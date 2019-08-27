App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Banks Board Bureau calls 8 LIC senior officials for 2 MD posts on August 27

In March, the government had appointed MR Kumar as the chairman of LIC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has called eight senior officials of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for the post of two managing directors on August 27, according to sources.

The national insurance has four managing directors and of them two posts are vacant after B Venugopal and Hemant Bhargava retired in May and July, respectively.

The BBB has called executive directors and zonal managers including Rakesh Kumar, C Vikas Rao, KS Nagnyal, Mukesh Gupta, Dinesh Pangtey, HS Shashi Kumar, Raj Kumar and S Nallakuttalam for interviews, a source told PTI.

Close

The interview will be conducted on August 27 in the national Capital.

In March, the government had appointed MR Kumar as the chairman of LIC, and TC Suseel Kumar and Vipin Anand were appointed as managing directors.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 08:47 pm

tags #banking #Business

