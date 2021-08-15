MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bayern Munich and former West Germany legend Gerd Mueller dies aged 75

Mueller made 607 competitive appearances for Bayern. He was the league's top-scorer on seven occasions. Mueller joined the Bavarian club in 1964 and won four league titles and four German Cup titles.

Associated Press
August 15, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
Legendary German striker Gerd Mueller died in the early hours of Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich has confirmed. Photo via AFP.

Legendary German striker Gerd Mueller died in the early hours of Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich has confirmed. Photo via AFP.

Gerd Mller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany forward who scored 566 goals for the club and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, has died. He was 75.

The Bavarian club announced his death on Sunday.

"Gerd Mueller was the greatest striker there's ever been, and a fine person and character of world football," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement posted on the cub's website. "We're all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family."

Mueller made 607 competitive appearances for Bayern. He was the league's top-scorer on seven occasions. Mueller joined the Bavarian club in 1964 and won four league titles and four German Cup titles.

Mueller also helped West Germany win the European Championship in 1972, then the World Cup two years later, when he scored the winning goal in the final against the Netherlands. Altogether he scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany.

Close

"His achievements are unrivaled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football," Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn added in the club statement.

"As a player and a person, Gerd Mueller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts.
Associated Press
Tags: #Bayern Munich #Gerd Mueller #West Germany
first published: Aug 15, 2021 08:39 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.