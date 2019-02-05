App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bayer CropScience Q3 net profit up over twofold

Net income rose to Rs 632 crore during the third quarter of 2018-19, compared with Rs 482.6 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Tuesday reported over twofold jump in net profit to Rs 27.5 crore in the December 2018 quarter of this fiscal on higher sales. It had posted a net profit of Rs 10.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 632 crore during the third quarter of 2018-19, compared with Rs 482.6 crore a year ago.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 586.6 crore as against Rs 470.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Bayer CropScience Vice-Chairman and Managing Director D Narain, said: "Against a comparably soft quarter in the previous financial year, we achieved good growth in Q3 due to our strong performance in rice, fruits and vegetables."

related news

On the company's future outlook, he said: "We have a strong conviction on the long-term potential of the market with significant opportunities to add sustainable value to our customers (farmers) through product innovation. However, in the near term, overall crop economics in India continue to be stressed."

In June 2018, German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG had announced completion of the $63 billion mega-deal to acquire US-based biotech major Monsanto to create the world's biggest agrochemical and seed company.

Bayer group has been present in India since 1896 and it has two divisions -- crop science and pharmaceutical. The group has one listed entity in India -- Bayer CropScience Ltd.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #Bayer CropScience Ltd #Business #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.