Bayer CropScience Q2 profit up slightly at Rs 169.8 crore

Bayer CropScience on November 12 reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 169.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 166.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,356.5 crore during July-September period of fiscal year 2019-20 as against Rs 1,249.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In June 2018, German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG had announced completion of $63 billion mega-deal to acquire US-based biotech major Monsanto to create the world's biggest agro-chemical and seed company.