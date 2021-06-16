MARKET NEWS

Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2% stake in Yes Bank

PTI
June 16, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over a 2 percent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank through open market transactions.

According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held a 5.40 percent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.09 crore shares representing 2.08 percent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between May 7 and June 11, 2021.

Post the sale, the stake of Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC in Yes Bank stands at 3.32 percent.

Last month, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC had informed that it sold 52.15 crore shares, representing 2.08 percent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between January 6 and May 6, 2021.

In July 2020, Yes Bank garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering.

Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 (7.48 percent) shares.
TAGS: #Bay Tree India Holdings #Business #Companies #Yes Bank
first published: Jun 16, 2021 10:08 am

