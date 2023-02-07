 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Battery power storage needs a revolution to push India's green mission: Amitabh Kant

Feb 07, 2023

As India scales up its renewable energy capacity, battery storage systems are gaining importance as a solution to reduce the intermittency of renewable energy projects to provide continuous power.

G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant on February 7 said India would need a revolution in battery energy storage manufacturing to reach the target of having 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Speaking at the ongoing India Energy Week in Bengaluru, Kant emphasised on the need for battery energy storage systems across all sectors – electricity distribution, transportation and industrial.

The government's push for green power and green economy reflected in the February 1 Budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.  “This is the first Budget which is so strongly vocal about green growth. It’s put in huge amount of resources - Rs 35,000 crore - into green initiatives,” Kant said.

“The energy transition that we are pushing for is not just about renewables. Renewable are just one component of the story. It’s about renewables need to be stored. Energy storage is key and the ability to do 24/7, round-the-clock great management through renewables is really the key story,” he said.