App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 25, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Battery cost, charging infra major challenges facing EVs: Report

High cost of battery and lack of charging infrastructure and policy transparency are the key challenges facing the electric mobility landscape in the country, according to a Grant Thornton CII report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

High cost of battery and lack of charging infrastructure and policy transparency are the key challenges facing the electric mobility landscape in the country, according to a Grant Thornton CII report. The report -- Mobility through transition-Disruption and impact -- further suggests that the government needs to focus on importing lithium as sourcing this critical metal continues to be a key hurdle in electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India.

"The advent of new mobility era of powertrain electrification, shared mobility and software integration, has made it necessary for the auto industry to contemplate capacity redesign with the objective of seizing new growth markets," Grant Thornton India LLP Partner Saket Mehra said while releasing the report today.

While regulators are taking a proactive stance to assess the techno-economic impact of large scale penetration of EVs on the grid, an appropriate regulatory framework is much-needed to facilitate the roll out of EVs, he added.

"This is the right time for India's automotive industry to display its resilience and capability on the global stage as well as embrace the challenges on account of understanding new technology and business strategies. With investment potential of USD 667 billion globally, there is a thrust to make electric mobility a feasible alternative in the future," Mehra said.

related news

According to the report, integrating transportation with electricity, developing the shared ecosystem platform, and scaling up the manufacturing are the key parts of India's roadmap to have 30 per cent EVs on road by 2030.

According to teh report, migration of internal combustion engine (ICE) to EV powertrain will mean that manufacturers will no longer require engine parts and drive transmission components or will have reduced demand for them.

Therefore, component suppliers will have to re-look at their product offerings, R&D efforts for developing and supplying electric motors, inverters, converters, rectifiers and engine management systems.

tags #Current Affars

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.