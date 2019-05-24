App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bata India Q4 profit jumps 69.47% to Rs 88.26 crore

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 679.39 crore, up 7.44 per cent from Rs 632.31 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Footwear major Bata India May 24 reported a 69.47 per cent jump in standalone profit to Rs 88.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. It had posted a profit of Rs 52.08 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 679.39 crore, up 7.44 per cent from Rs 632.31 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Bata said revenue from operations "was tempered down by a below expectations performance by the e-commerce channel due to changed legislation for the industry and a one-off institutional order in the same quarter previous year".

"The company has delivered a good profit performance on the back of conscious efforts taken towards cost and expense control that contributed extensively in increasing the profit margin," Bata said in a statement.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.25 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Shares of Bata India Friday settled 1.49 per cent lower at Rs 1,346.50 apiece on the BSE.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Bata India #Business #Market news #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bekhayali from Kabir Singh: A heartbroken Shahid Kapoor will win your ...

Salman Khan would love to play the first Great Khan of the Mongol Empi ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Sunny Leone or Sunny Deol: Condom brand takes advantage of news anchor ...

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev catch up before India begins i ...

Kangana Ranaut hogs on sweets like there's no tomorrow at Taher Shabbi ...

Anurag Kashyap complains to PM Modi about a troll threatening his daug ...

'The People's Representative Became Their Problem': Smriti Irani Criti ...

WATCH | Archer is Exciting & Has Performed Upto Expectation: Morgan

E-Buzz: Ronit Roy’s Thriller Debut

WATCH | England Probably Strongest Side in This World Cup: Kohli

147 Candidates Including Boxer Vijender Singh, Three AAP Nominees Lose ...

India Bans Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Terror Outfit

News18 Wrap: BJP Celebrates Modi 2.0, Fire in Surat Kills 19 & Other S ...

After Drubbing in Lok Sabha Polls, INLD's Haryana Chief Resigns

Hement Karkare’s Aide Polls 1,251 Votes Against Pragya Thakur in Bho ...

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

BJP's success in West Bengal because of RSS, says poll strategist Suni ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to turn it to talkin ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.