Bata India promoters to sell 2.8% stake via block deal tomorrow

The promoters of Bata India will offload 36 lakh shares or 2.8 percent stake through a block deal on June 1, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,750 per share, at a 6.8 percent discount from the current market price (CMP). The promoters would raise Rs 630 crore through the deal, which will have a lock-in period of 90 days.

JP Morgan is the banker for the block deal.

The shoemaker had on May 25 reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.47 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 12.77 percent to Rs 665.24 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 589.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21. Bata India's total expenses were at Rs 599.39 crore, up 6.29 percent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 563.90 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, Bata India's consolidated net profit was at Rs 102.99 crore. It had reported a net loss of Rs 89.31 crore in the fiscal year 2020-21.

The board of the company has recommended a dividend of54.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, which includes a one-time special dividend of50.50 per share.