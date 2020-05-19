Coronavirus impact | Bata India plans home delivery of footwear

Bata India for the first time is contemplating home delivery of footwear in an attempt to explore newer opportunities presented due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, lockdown.

Sandeep Kataria, MD of Bata India, said relationships are going be key for survival of the businesses, so retailers will have to mould themselves to grow.

“Retailers will have to be extremely alert to the situation while being sensitive towards the consumer. Relationships are going to be key to the survival of all businesses. Everyone in the ecosystem must co-operate,” he said.

“We are now exploring home delivery of footwear; we haven’t done it before and developing our online capabilities," he added in a webinar organised by Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to innovative partnerships when it comes to delivery of essential goods. For instance, Domino’s Pizza and ITC have joined hands to deliver ITC’s essential items such as wheat flour (atta) and spices to customers via the pizza chain’s app in India.

Other retailers who attended the webinar agreed that businesses across India will take a considerable time to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown and suggested finding new opportunities and staying positive.

As consumers will still be hesitant to venture out into crowded places to shop, retailers said it is a good time to develop omni-channel capabilities.

Omni-channel is a cross-channel content strategy that organisations use to improve their user experience and drive better relationships with their audience across points of contact.

Members said that opportunity could simply mean a line extension, trying out a different line of business or a different way of working.

It could also be in the form of new collaborations and partnerships or an opportunity to readjust the focus on consumers by getting to know them better.

“Retailers now must make use of the omni-channel format to boost their business as that is going to be the new normal. Customers would expect better service, quick home delivery and sensitivity towards their choices and tastes. Retailers have to be innovative and open minded going forward,” said Ravinder Gupta, CEO, Chhappan Bhog, which sells premium quality sweets and snacks.

To be able to able to make the most of this crisis, Bhagirath Jalan, MD, Jalan’s Retail, feels retailers should free themselves from the restrictions of categories and be flexible. He added that this is particularly a good time for small retailers.

Jalan feels more retailers should focus on building capabilities that inspire trust.

Agreeing with him, Lalit Agarwal, MD, V-Mart Retail, said, “A brand’s ability to evoke trust is going to be the key differentiator going forward,” adding that the consumer is learning to live with less and businesses will have to do the same.

All members that participated in the webinar acknowledged that businesses now need to change the way they look at competition, online and new technologies.

BS Nagesh, Chairman, RAI, and Founder – TRRAIN, said, “It is going to be about 3Cs. We have to co-operate, collaborate and communicate to create a win-win situation.”



