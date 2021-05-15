Bata India appoints former Britannia COO Gunjan Shah as CEO

Gunjan Shah will be at the helm of the brand's operations in India, a statement from Bata India said.

Bata India on May 14 announced that it has appointed Britannia's former chief commercial, Gunjan Shah, as its new chief executive officer.

Shah will take over from Sandeep Kataria, who was elevated as the Global CEO of Bata Brands in November last year. He will join Bata in June 2021.

On Shah's appointment, Kataria said, "India has always been a significant market for us from a global perspective. A dynamic leader like Gunjan will spearhead the company's operations in India and given his extensive experience and track record, I am confident that he will take the Bata brand to even greater heights and deliver strong growth,"

Before moving to Britannia in 2007, Shah has also spent the early stages of his career working with brands such as Asian Paints and Motorola.

Welcoming the new CEO, Bata India Chairman Ashwani Windlass said that Shah understands the Indian market's complexities and varied nuances.

"I'm confident that he will add value and strengthen Bata's position in the Indian market," he added said.

Shah, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata has experience working across varied sectors spanning consumer durables, telecom and FMCG.

Bata India CEO-designate Gunjan Shah said, "I am excited about the journey ahead. As an iconic brand, Bata has become an integral part of the Indian fabric. I realise that I have big shoes to fill in and I am thrilled about working with the talented & experienced Bata team. I look forward to building on the legacy of my predecessors in taking the Bata brand to new heights."