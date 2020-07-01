App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BASF India completes sale of construction chemicals business for Rs 595 crore

In February, the board of directors had approved divestiture of the construction chemicals business to Master Builders Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
BASF India Ltd on July 1 said it has completed the sale of its construction chemicals business to Master Builders Solutions for Rs 595.16 crore.

The shareholders approved the divestiture at their general meeting held through postal ballot on April 21, 2020.

In a regulatory filing, BASF India said the "closing of the transaction has taken place and consequently, the company's construction chemicals business stands transferred to Master Builders Solutions India Pvt Ltd with effect from 1st July, 2020."

"The company has received an overall consideration of Rs. 595.16 crores towards the said divestiture," it added.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 02:59 pm

