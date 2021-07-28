MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 28, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

  • Big Story

    Basavaraj Bommai is the next Karnataka CM

    Basavaraj Bommai is the next Karnataka CM

    Basavaraj S Bommai will replace BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister of Karnataka on July 27. Bommai was elected the next chief minister by the BJP legislature in the presence of central observers and state in-charge, and outgoing Chief Minister Yediyurappa. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Toady:
    Tokyo 2020: India's PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jhadhav, among others, playing
    Monsoon: Red alert issued for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
    Tomorrow:

    PM Narendra Modi to address event to mark one year of NEP

    Close

  • IPO World

    Nykaa may be first profitable startup eyeing IPO

    Beauty platform company Nykaa is likely to be the first profitable company from the startup space which has put its IPO plans on the fast track. Sources told Moneycontrol that Nykaa will file its DRHP with the market regulator SEBI in the next few days. Read the full story here.

  • Economy

    IMF cuts India's FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5%

    "Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID-19 wave during March-May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback," IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook report. Its previous forecast was 12.5%. Read more here.

  • Earnings

    IndiGo's losses widen to Rs 3,174.2 crore in first quarter

    InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of low-cost airline IndiGo, posted a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, widening from Rs 2,844.3 crore in the year-ago period, as the second coronavirus wave battered the aviation industry. Revenue from operations at Rs 3,006.9 crore, however, increased by 292.2 percent from the year-ago period due to a low base. Read the full story here.

  • In Focus

    Rakesh Asthana appointed new Delhi Police commissioner

    Former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, infamous for the CBI vs CBI case a few years ago, has now been appointed as the new Delhi Police commissioner, a circular issued by the MHA stated. Read this story to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Movie Review: Mimi

    The film, to put it simply, is about an American couple looking for a surrogate to carry their baby. They find one in Mimi (Kriti Sanon). But there are twists and several wrong turns. Misinformation grows in tandem with a pregnant Mimi's belly. Read the full review here.

tags #Business #MC essentials

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

