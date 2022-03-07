Barclays raises CPI inflation level for FY22-23 to 5.1% from 4.5%, on crude price rise

Despite the inflationary concerns, Bajoria sees PMI likely to remain in the expansionary zone (50+).(Photo by Mayur Freelancer from Pexels)

Barclays has revised its CPI-based inflation upwards to 5.1% year-on-year for FY2022-23.

It's earlier estimate of 4.5% was in line with Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection, which was given in February 2022 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

“Accounting for the recent rise in international crude oil prices, we have recently revised our CPI inflation forecasts,” said Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist at Barclays Investment Bank, in an email interview with Moneycontrol.

If the price stays elevated, the price of fuel for consumers can go up significantly. “If international crude prices stay at the current USD110/bbl levels, we expect domestic pump prices to increase at least 20% over the coming months,” said a recent report on CPI inflation, which was co-authored by Bajoria. The investment bank expects crude oil prices to average $110/bbl in H1FY22-23 and then decline modestly in H2FY22-23.

The investment bank does not expect the elevated oil prices to affect other commodities as significantly though. “While we are factoring in a full pass-through in motor fuels, the pass-through in other commodity prices will likely be partial because of government actions. Over the past few months, the government has taken a series of steps to rein in price pressures, and we expect further measures in the coming months,” its report read.

Geopolitical tensions

With the Russia-Ukraine war disrupting edible-oil supply, there were worries that it could lead to food inflation, thus upsetting the Budget 2022-23’s calculations. Bajoria put such worries to rest.

“Within India’s food basket, import dependency is material only for edible oils, while the country has achieved self-sufficiency in rest of the food segments. The spike seen in global edible oil prices could affect prices of India’s edible oils. However, we do not see that completely passing through to domestic consumer price inflation as the government may be willing to use fiscal levers to shield the price impact. Subsidies/ reduction of import duties etc can be considered to soften the price impact on retail edible oil prices,” he said.

Bajoria does not see the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepping in to allay inflationary worries. The inflationary trend–rising crude prices, contraction in production and supply-chain disruptions–are all supply-side factors and the RBI’s monetary policy targets demand-side factors.

“The absence of any demand-led spike in inflation remains one of the primary reasons why RBI/MPC has been ignoring the relatively high inflation over the past two years. While global supply chain issues get sorted, RBI can continue to ensure that the financial conditions are accommodative to cushion the recovery,” he said.

Speed bump

The Indian economy was just making a quick recovery from the Omicron-wave disruption, when the crude oil price rise threw a spanner in the works.

“Given the quick control over Omicron led virus wave and fast removal of movement restrictions, the PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) activity level could have been expected to stage a quick revival starting February. However, the surge in international commodity prices–especially crude oil is likely to hinder the recovery,” said Bajoria.

Will the slowing economy cause unemployment numbers to rise significantly? “A material slowdown in growth recovery could result in some pickup in frictional unemployment,” he said.

Frictional unemployment is usually what people experience between jobs, when they are actively seeking another job for various reasons, such as shifting to a new city or for a more challenging role. This generally is not considered as indicative of a weakening economy.

Despite the inflationary concerns, Bajoria sees PMI likely to remain in the expansionary zone (50+).