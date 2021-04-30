Barclays disperses $1.4 million of COVID medical supplies in India

The extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 will inflict an economic loss of $234.4 billion, and result in stagnant GDP for 2020, British brokerage Barclays said in a note. It had earlier said the three-week lockdown would likely to have an economic cost of $120 billion. The brokerage pegged economic growth at zero for 2020 and 0.8 percent in FY21 from 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent earlier, respectively. (Image: Moneycontrol)

British bank Barclays has rushed out 1 million pounds ($1.39 million) worth of medical supplies to staff in India in the past week in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"We are very focused on India right now, which is our second biggest employee location," Chief Executive Jes Staley told reporters after the bank's first quarter results.