MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Barclays Bank to infuse over Rs 3,000 crore capital in India operations

The expansion in Tier 1 capital reinforces Barclays’ commitment to India, and will enable further growth of the Bank’s Corporate & Investment Banking and Private Clients businesses, the bank said.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
Pedestrians walk past the Barclays Center, which is home to the Brooklyn Nets (Image: AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Pedestrians walk past the Barclays Center, which is home to the Brooklyn Nets (Image: AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)


Foreign lender, Barclays Bank PLC India on August 26 said it will infuse over Rs 3,000 crore in India to boost its local growth. With this infusion, total invested capital in the country will increase to over Rs 8,300 crore, the bank said in a release.

The expansion in Tier 1 capital reinforces Barclays’ commitment to India, and will enable further growth of the Bank’s Corporate & Investment Banking and Private Clients businesses, the bank said.

Over years, Barclays has built a market-leading business in the country in top tier financing, advisory and risk management businesses within the Investment Bank, Corporate Banking including cash management and trade finance, and significant growth of assets under management by the Private Clients business.

“The capital infusion in the Bank reflects the success and strong track record of our India franchise built over the last three decades. We have ambitious growth aspirations, and the investment will help accelerate that as we look to leverage the attractive opportunities that the present situation offers,” said Jaideep Khanna, Head of Barclays, Asia Pacific and Country CEO, India.

"As economic activity gathers momentum, there is increased demand for capital from clients. We are well placed to support their objectives and remain committed to working closely with them,” added Khanna. Barclays currently ranks first in the DCM league table among all banks in India with a 14.3% market share year to date.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Barclays
first published: Aug 26, 2021 10:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.