BARC India CEO Sunil Lulla is leaving the agency

Over the past three decades, Sunil Lulla has worked at companies across sectors like F&B, advertising, and media.

Sunil Lulla, chief executive officer of BARC India (Broadcast Audience Research Council) has put in his papers, according to multiple reports. His next move is unknown. Storyboard reached out to Lulla for comments, but we did not receive any response at the time of filing this story.

Over the past three decades, Lulla has worked at companies across sectors like F&B, advertising, and media. Prior to joining BARC, Lulla was the founder and chief evangelist of The Linus Adventures. He has also held leadership roles across organisations like Balaji Telefilms, GREY Group India, Times Television Network, Indya.com, and MTV.

Lulla had taken over from Partho Dasgupta, BARC’s first CEO, in October 2019. Last year, Dasgupta was arrested by the Mumbai Police over an alleged TRP manipulation scam. Dasgupta was CEO of BARC India from 2013 to 2019.

Earlier this year, in February, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Lulla had said, "The data is proved, it’s authentic and is trusted by hundreds and thousands of advertisers. It is about a Rs 30,000 crore business in television if I am not mistaken. I see the data being released every Thursday, I have seen it being used every day because we get a lot of queries from various people, advertisers, agencies and broadcasters of all colour, shape, size, and hue. So I believe that that the data still is and will always be true to what it says – it reports on what Indian watches."