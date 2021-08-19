MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

BARC India CEO Sunil Lulla is leaving the agency

It brings to an end Lulla's two-year stint at the television viewership monitoring agency.

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
Over the past three decades, Sunil Lulla has worked at companies across sectors like F&B, advertising, and media.

Over the past three decades, Sunil Lulla has worked at companies across sectors like F&B, advertising, and media.

Sunil Lulla, chief executive officer of BARC India (Broadcast Audience Research Council) has put in his papers, according to multiple reports. His next move is unknown. Storyboard reached out to Lulla for comments, but we did not receive any response at the time of filing this story.

Over the past three decades, Lulla has worked at companies across sectors like F&B, advertising, and media. Prior to joining BARC, Lulla was the founder and chief evangelist of The Linus Adventures. He has also held leadership roles across organisations like Balaji Telefilms, GREY Group India, Times Television Network, Indya.com, and MTV.

Lulla had taken over from Partho Dasgupta, BARC’s first CEO, in October 2019. Last year, Dasgupta was arrested by the Mumbai Police over an alleged TRP manipulation scam. Dasgupta was CEO of BARC India from 2013 to 2019.

Earlier this year, in February, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Lulla had said, "The data is proved, it’s authentic and is trusted by hundreds and thousands of advertisers. It is about a Rs 30,000 crore business in television if I am not mistaken. I see the data being released every Thursday, I have seen it being used every day because we get a lot of queries from various people, advertisers, agencies and broadcasters of all colour, shape, size, and hue. So I believe that that the data still is and will always be true to what it says – it reports on what Indian watches."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BARC India #Sunil Lulla
first published: Aug 19, 2021 11:00 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.