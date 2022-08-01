 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q1 profit at Rs 16.02 crore

Aug 01, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

The company had clocked a net loss Rs 43.85 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd, which operates one of the leading casual dining chains, on August 1 reported a net profit of Rs 16.02 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had clocked a net loss Rs 43.85 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up three-fold to Rs 314.86 crore during the quarter under review as against a low base of the corresponding quarter, when sales were impacted. In the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality’s revenue from operations was at Rs 101.97 crore.

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd were at Rs 1,187.95 on BSE, up 1.97 per cent from the previous close.

first published: Aug 1, 2022 03:38 pm
