    Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q1 profit at Rs 16.02 crore

    August 01, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

    Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd, which operates one of the leading casual dining chains, on August 1 reported a net profit of Rs 16.02 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

    The company had clocked a net loss Rs 43.85 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations was up three-fold to Rs 314.86 crore during the quarter under review as against a low base of the corresponding quarter, when sales were impacted. In the April-June quarter of the last fiscal, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality’s revenue from operations was at Rs 101.97 crore.

    Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd were at Rs 1,187.95 on BSE, up 1.97 per cent from the previous close.
    Tags: #Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd #Profits #Q1
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 03:38 pm
