Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Barbados to make work from home an option for visiting tourists

The plan includes a 12-month Welcome to Barbados stamp that will allow tourists to remotely work from the island

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Barbados: Petrol on the Carribean island is the most expensive, as it costs Rs 133.42 per litre (Image: Reuters)
Barbados: Petrol on the Carribean island is the most expensive, as it costs Rs 133.42 per litre (Image: Reuters)

Recognising restrictions imposed on travel by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, Barbados is considering implementation of a 12-month 'Welcome Stamp', which would let visitors stay and work remotely on the island. This comes after the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley noted that short-term travel had become more difficult since it required testing.

“You don’t need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back,” said Mottley in a speech last week, adding that persons visiting from overseas would have the option to work digitally and not remain in the countries in which they are.

Barbados will allow visitors has allowed visitors onto the island from July 12th. Part of this also includes making sure that what the country offers is world-class, according to Mottley.

Tourism is essential to this island nation.It directly accounts for 12 percent of their gross domestic product, as well as 40 percent of the country's economic activity indirectly, data from Barbados's Hotel and Tourism Association shows.

Barbados has relaxed certain coronavirus restrictions and lifted curfews. This includes introducing physical distancing of three feet.  It has also allowed for social events with up to 500 patrons as well as spectators at sporting events.

According to John Hopkins University data, Barbados has registered 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths due to the virus.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #Barbados #Covid-19 #reopen

