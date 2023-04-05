 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yes Bank Q4 business upate: Bank posts 11% rise in credit in March quarter

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:05 PM IST

Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has reported a credit growth of 11.3 per cent at Rs 2.01 lakh crore for the March 2023 quarter.

The outstanding credit was Rs 1.81 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2022, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender registered a 12.9 per cent growth in deposits excluding Certificate of Deposits (CDs).

Another private sector lender Karnataka Bank posted a 6.1 per cent increase in total loans to Rs 61,326 crore, while deposits grew by 8.69 per cent to Rs 87,362 crore.