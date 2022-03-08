Women borrowers more disciplined than men, exhibit better credit profile, report says

Women borrowers are financially more disciplined than their male counterparts and have been able to take loans even during the pandemic, TransUnion CIBIL said in a report.
The 90 days-past-due consumer-level delinquency rate – a measure of loan repayment delays – for women borrowers stood at 5.2 percent across retail credit products compared with 6.9 percent for men in 2021, indicating that women tend to be more disciplined borrowers, according to the report issued on March 7.
The number of women borrowers increased at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent over the past five years compared with 14 percent for male borrowers. The share of women borrowers widened to 29 percent in 2021 from 25 percent in 2016, while the share of men shrank to 71 percent from 75 percent during this period.
Growth drivers
“Increased participation of women in the labour force, higher financial independence, increased credit awareness coupled with progressive government initiatives and policies on improving access to economic opportunities for women, have driven the growth of women borrowers in India’s retail credit market,” Harshala Chandorkar, chief operating officer of TransUnion CIBIL, told Moneycontrol.
As per data from the Mumbai-based credit information company, women made 55.3 million enquiries for availing of credit in 2021, sharply higher than 16.3 million enquiries in 2015. The number of loans disbursed to women increased to 51.6 million in 2021 from 24.4 million in 2016.
However, the average loan amount declined to Rs 1.46 lakh in 2021 from Rs 1.49 lakh in 2016.
“There is increased focus on consumption products like personal loans and consumer durable loans over the last few years. This has resulted in a drop in average loan sizes,” she said.
Tamil Nadu ranked first among states with the highest number of women borrowers, at 8.52 million. Gujarat, with a CAGR of 23 percent over the past five years, showed the highest growth rate of women borrowers. Over 5.7 million women accessed their credit scores and reports in 2021, TransUnion CIBIL said.
New-age investing
While women are able to avail of credit at a faster pace than men, they are also investing in new-age avenues such as peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms to earn higher returns, a separate study showed. P2P lending is an online service that matches lenders with borrowers.
There has been an over five-fold year-on-year increase in the number of women investing in the P2P lending space in FY22, according to an analysis by P2P player LenDenClub. There has also been a 150 percent increase in women borrowers on these platforms. The study is based on responses received from 20,165 women investors and borrowers in the P2P lending space.
According to the survey, over 50 percent of the women who invest in P2P lending platforms are in the 31-40 age group and the average amount they invest is Rs 50,000. The study showed that all women re-invested their capital at the end of a loan cycle. Women from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai were the most active in P2P lending, the report said.
Bhavin Patel, cofounder of LenDenClub said, “We have witnessed a rise in investments from women, especially during the pandemic. The P2P lending space is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and awareness about it is still low among the women counterparts. It has emerged as a better asset class for investors and a source of credit during emergencies for borrowers. We believe that more awareness about the platform will increase participation from women in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.”