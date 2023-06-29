White label ATM operators seek new revenue streams to offset post-COVID customer shift

The drop in transactions can also be attributed to the expansion of digital payments, especially UPI

White label ATM (WLA) operators, whose operations suffered a setback due to the large customer shift to digital channels post-COVID-19, are now striving to improve their cash flows by aggressively partnering with banks to open new ATMs and tapping the advertisement business to augment revenues.

This comes against the backdrop of a 30-35 percent drop in revenue in recent years on account of the closure of loss-making ATMs. By definition, white label ATMs are ATMs operated by non-financial companies. These ATMs offer all the banking facilities available at a bank’s ATM. Currently, there are four active WLA operators ― India1 Payments, Indicash ATM, Vakrangee, and Hitachi Payments.

What does the industry say?

Managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) at India1 Payments Srinivas K said, "We are looking at partnerships with banks for ATMs to be big, going ahead. We are open to exploring co-branded ATMs with banks. Advertisements are another avenue we are keen to explore."

"Post-COVID, we have experienced a 30-35 percent drop in transactions. We are looking to expand our ATM network and are looking at partnerships and franchise models with banks," said Sanjeev Patel Transactions, CEO of Tata Communications Payment Solutions Ltd (TCPSL) Indicash.

Mounting losses have forced many WLA operators to shut down their business in recent years. The initial list of eight WLA operators included India1 Payments, Hitachi Payments Services, Tata Communication Payment Solutions (Indicash), Vakrangee, SREI, Muthoot Finance, AGS Transact Technologies, and RiddhiSiddhi Bullions. Out of the eight ATM operators, four are no longer operational.

SREI was the first to surrender its certificate of authorisation (CoA) to the regulator in 2018. In 2021, Muthoot Finance also surrendered its CoA.

The regulator revoked the CoA of RiddhiSiddhi Bullions and AGS Transaction Technologies due to non-compliance with regulatory requirements to set up WLAs within established timelines.

The total number of ATMs in Tata Indicash as of March 2023 is 8,700, down from 12,240 in March 2020.

On this, Patel said that the WLA business has shrunk since the pandemic, with the number of transactions falling and ATMs being shut down. "We experienced lower transactions, which became a challenge for us. We had to work on closing nearly 1,500 ATMs due to the drop in business following the pandemic," Patel mentioned.

Srinivas highlighted that the WLA operators have seen rising demand in semi-urban and rural regions, but it is also falling now.

"Seven out of every 10 ATMs we have in place are in semi-urban and rural regions. We saw demand in these regions, but gradually we noticed a fall in our transactions by around 35 percent," said Srinivas.

Other than the pandemic, the drop in transactions can also be attributed to the expansion of digital payments, especially the unified payments interface (UPI), industry operators said.

In May 2023, transactions through UPI touched 9.3 billion, compared to 5.9 billion a year ago. Other than the jump in transactions through UPI, the number of digital banking transactions at major banks has also grown.

For example, the country’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), witnessed transactions in its retail segment through You Only Need One (YONO), the bank’s digital arm, jumping from 4.8 crore in FY22 to 6.1 crore in FY23.

Among private sector banks, Axis Bank’s digital transactions jumped from 91 percent in March 2022 to 95 percent in March 2023.

How do WLA operators work?

WLAs are linked to the National Financial Switch (NFS) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which means consumers of any bank can use WLA services seamlessly. WLA operators manage and operate the ATMs, taking care of the infrastructure along with the cash requirement of the ATMs, thus enabling basic banking services.

WLA operators get paid an interchange fee fixed by the RBI, which is paid by the bank of the consumer who uses their ATM service. They also need to follow stringent security norms specified by the RBI, as they are regulated by it.

The main source of revenue for WLAs is the interchange fee. An interchange fee is a fee that WLA operators are paid on every transaction done through their ATMs. Other than this, they also have franchise models where the operators partner with local businesspeople and merchants.

What’s next?

WLA operators said that there are challenges on the logistics and operations fronts at rural ATMs. These issues, the operators said, can be addressed by increasing the interchange fee.

Most of the revenue of the WLA operators comes from interchange fees, the operators said. Hence, the operators are seeking a raise in the interchange fee. "We are in discussions with the Reserve Bank of India about the mechanism for increasing the interchange fee," Srinivasa said.

Ranjit Hasoor, Professor of Digital Infrastructure and Payments, National Institute of Technology, said that WLA operators are key players in providing cash facilities in semi-urban and rural areas, and there is a need to work on improving their operations.

Since 2019, WLA operators have been asking the RBI for an increase in interchange fees. In 2021, the RBI hiked the interchange fee for cash transactions to Rs 17 from Rs 15.

But experts said there is a need to further increase the fee due to inflation and rising costs.

"Multiple communications from WLA operators have been sent to the RBI, but there has not been any response from the regulator. We also want the regulator to frequently review the fee on the basis of inflation and other economic factors," said Patel.

"Interchange fee has not been updated for more than two years, but there has been a rise in the operation costs," Hasoor added.