Which Indian i-bankers stole the show in 2022? Here’s their deals report card

(Representative image)

2022 was a year of highs and lows for deal activity in India. Sample this.

Announced India-involvement M&A activity hit an all-time high of $170.6 billion , which was a sharp jump of 38.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

But on the flip side, Indian equity capital markets ( ECM) raised $19.4 bn in 2022, a 44 per cent decline , making it the lowest annual period since 2018 by proceeds.

Total annual i-banking fees which stood at $989.3 million reflected a 16 per cent YoY drop. ECM underwriting fees slipped by as much as 54 percent whereas m&a advisory fees increased by 21 percent, compared to a year ago.

The $60.4 billion HDFC-HDFC bank merger , the largest-ever deal in India’s corporate history , reigned supreme in the m&a table while the landmark $2.7 bn LIC IPO by the government was the highlight in the ECM space.

As we bid adieu to 2022, we felt it was necessary to take a closer look at the performance of investment bankers, key architects of all the mega transactions above and more.

So which investment banks topped the deal charts in 2022? Was it a tough fight between the foreign and domestic investment banks? Who raked in the maximum moolah in terms of fees & who made the biggest comeback?

Take a look at the following charts based on the India Investment Banking Review ( 2022) by Refinitiv, an LSEG business and get a lowdown on the i-banking industry’s annual report card.

Graphic credit: Upnesh Raval