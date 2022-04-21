What is the role of SDF in liquidity management?

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) is a tool through which the Reserve Bank of India absorbs excess liquidity from commercial banks without offering any collateral in return. Under this facility, banks can park surplus liquidity with the RBI at 3.75 percent, which is 0.25 percentage points lesser than the repo rate. SDF is currently applicable to overnight deposits and will replace the fixed rate reverse repo. SDF is also a financial stability tool in addition to its role in liquidity management. Through the SDF, the RBI aims to restore the size of the liquidity surplus in the banking system to a level consistent with the prevailing stance of monetary policy and control inflation.

Siddhi Nayak is correspondent at Moneycontrol.com