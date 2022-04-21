English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    What is the role of SDF in liquidity management?

    Siddhi Nayak
    April 21, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
    Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) is a tool through which the Reserve Bank of India absorbs excess liquidity from commercial banks without offering any collateral in return. Under this facility, banks can park surplus liquidity with the RBI at 3.75 percent, which is 0.25 percentage points lesser than the repo rate. SDF is currently applicable to overnight deposits and will replace the fixed rate reverse repo. SDF is also a financial stability tool in addition to its role in liquidity management. Through the SDF, the RBI aims to restore the size of the liquidity surplus in the banking system to a level consistent with the prevailing stance of monetary policy and control inflation.sdf



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Siddhi Nayak is correspondent at Moneycontrol.com
    Tags: #liquidity #MC Mini #MC Minis #RBI #SDF
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 06:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.