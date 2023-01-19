 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

US Monetary policy, dollar to be biggest risks for emerging economies in 2023: RBI Bulletin

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

The rupee depreciated around 10 percent against the US dollar in 2022

US monetary policy and course of the US dollar will be the biggest risk in 2023 for emerging and developing countries, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s January Bulletin said on January 19.

Some economies have already adapted and coped up with the difficult situation in 2022, the central bank also said in its monthly bulletin.

“Some of them have shown remarkable resilience during 2022 in coping with global spillovers from these sources, and in calibrating monetary policy to domestic growth-stability trade-offs in a period of high inflation levels and volatility,” the RBI said in the bulletin.

ALSO READ: RBI Bulletin: Macroeconomic stability bolstered with inflation falling below 6%

The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that the central bank puts out every month offering insights to the developments in India’s financial sector.

In some parts of this world, debt distress will cause many countries to continue to teeter on the edge of crisis as they negotiate debt relief with bilateral lenders before a multilateral bail-out is feasible, bulletin said.