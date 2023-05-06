Union Bank sees 10-12% credit growth in FY24

With a wide network of more than 8,500 branches and 17,000+ business correspondents network, Union Bank sees no problem in credit and deposit growth, said MD and CEO A. Manimekhalai

Public sector lender Union Bank of India on May 6 said it expects a credit growth of 10-12 percent for the fiscal year 2023-24.

For the March 2023 quarter, the bank recorded a double-digit credit growth of 13 percent. Also, Union Bank expects a 8-10 percent growth in deposits, it said while announcing the quarterly results.

On the asset quality front, the bank expects gross non-performing assets (GNPA) to be under 6 percent for FY24.

The bank registered a strong double-digit growth in the March 2023 quarter with profit after tax (PAT) growing by 61 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The lender also witnessed healthy growth in advances and deposits. The bank also showed healthy asset quality with a sharp decline in GNPA from 11 percent to 7.8 percent YoY.

A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO), Union Bank, in a press conference after the results said that the bank sees a strong credit and deposit growth.

"Our wide network of more than 8,500 branches and 17,000+ business correspondents network, we see no problem in credit and deposit growth," said Manimekhalai.

Credit and deposit growth

According to RBI data on sectoral deployment of bank credit, banks reported a robust credit growth of 15.4 percent in FY23 compared to 9.7 percent in FY22.

Several private and public sector lenders in their March 2023 quarter ending results showed robust deposit growth.

The country’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, showed a growth of 20.8 percent in deposits from the year-ago period.

Another private lender, Bandhan bank, said deposits stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore at the end of the 2022-2023, 12.2 percent higher than Rs 96,311 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Amongst public sector lenders, Bank of Maharashtra’s total deposits for the March quarter stood at Rs 2.34 lakh crore, a rise of 15.7 percent year-on-year against Rs 2 lakh crore.