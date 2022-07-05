Ujjivan SFB reports strong business growth in Q1 FY23

Ujjivan Small finance bank (SFB) on July 5 reported steady overall growth in gross advances, coupled with continued improvement in asset quality in the first quarter of FY23.

Sustained traction in collection efficiency further reducing GNPA and portfolio at risk during the quarter of FY23, Ujjivan SFB said.

The bank reported robust growth in disbursement for Q1 of FY23, growing 230 percent year-on-year at Rs 4,327 crore.

The total advances at the end of the quarter ended June 30, were 38.3 percent higher year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 19,409 crore, led by the micro-banking segment that grew 39 percent YoY year to Rs 13,364 crore.

The affordable housing and MSE loan book continued to witness strong traction, with 38.5 percent and 39 percent increase to Rs 2,905 crore and Rs 1,767 crore, respectively.

Retail deposits witnessed a healthy rise, posting a 65.2 percent growth year-on-year to Rs 10,761 crore as on June 30, 2022, it said.

Ujjivan SFB’s total deposits increased 35 percent YoY to Rs 18,433 crore. The performance is in line with the bank’s increasing focus on granular retail deposits.

The collection efficiency has progressively improved from 97 percent in January 2022 to 100 percent in March 2022 and continues to remain strong with a persistent focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdue.

With sustained traction in collection efficiency, asset quality parameters continue to improve month on month.

The portfolio at risk has reduced every month from 9.6 percent in March 2022 to 7.9 percent in June 2022. The GNPA, too, has continued the declining trend, reducing from 7.1 percent in March 2022 to 5.9 percent in June 2022. The GNPA has reduced in absolute terms as well.

One must note here that the GNPA was at 11.8 percent in September 2021, after which it has been on a steady decline over the last three quarters.