UBS Seeks Swiss Backstop in Any Credit Suisse Deal

Bloomberg
Mar 18, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

UBS is discussing scenarios in which the government would take on certain legal costs or other specific losses in any deal, said the people, asking not to be identified describing private discussions.

UBS Group AG is asking the Swiss government for a backstop if it were to buy Credit Suisse Group AG, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

UBS is discussing scenarios in which the government would take on certain legal costs or other specific losses in any deal, said the people, asking not to be identified describing private discussions. The largest Swiss bank is exploring an acquisition of all or parts of its smaller rival at the urging of regulators to halt a crisis of confidence, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Under one likely scenario, the deal would involve UBS acquiring Credit Suisse to obtain its wealth and asset management units, while possibly divesting the investment banking division, the people said. Talks are still ongoing on the fate of Credit Suisse’s Swiss universal bank unit, which was the only one of the firm’s main divisions to make money last year, the people said.

Representatives at UBS, Credit Suisse declined to comment. The Swiss government and finance ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.