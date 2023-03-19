 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

UBS makes offer to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 19, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The proposed all-share deal is expected to be finalised and signed by this evening, the Financial Times report said, adding that the deal will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse's closing price on March 17.

UBS is Switzerland's largest banking group (Reuters file image)

Switzerland's largest banking entity, UBS Group AG, has made an offer to buy the crisis-hit Credit Suisse, which is also the country's second-largest private lender, for up to $1 billion, a report in the Financial Times said on March 19.

The proposed all-share deal is expected to be finalised and signed by this evening, the newspaper said, adding that the deal will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse's closing price on March 17.

An offer was made in the morning on March 19 with a price of 0.25 Swiss francs ($0.27) a share to be paid in UBS stock, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse's shares closed at 1.86 Swiss francs in the last trading session.

UBS has also insisted on a "material adverse change" that voids the deal in the event its credit default spreads jump by 100 basis points or more, the report added.