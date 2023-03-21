 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UBS-Credit Suisse deal averts worse global crisis, but puts Indian job market at risk

Chandrima Sanyal
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Role rationalisation is around the corner, which puts many of the 14,000 jobs held jointly by CS and UBS employees in India at risk of redundancy.

Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse seen on an office building in Zurich, Switzerland March 19, 2023. (Image Source: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

By agreeing to acquire Credit Suisse (CS), Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, has averted a major global banking crisis. But there are some fine prints between the lines. Some ripples of the mega merger will reach the Indian shores and have an impact on the job market.

"Let me be very specific on this," UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said on Sunday. "UBS intends to downsize Credit Suisse’s investment banking business and align it with our conservative risk culture.” Kelleher's statement sparked panic among CS employees, who had been waiting anxiously since the embattled Swiss lender planned to cut down about 9,000 jobs before the $3-billion acquisition deal with UBS.

Narrowing our view down to the Indian operations of both the banking majors, one can spot a host of red flags waving.

UBS and Credit Suisse together have around 14,000 employees in their technology back offices across three Indian cities, including Pune. However, role rationalisation is very much around the corner, which puts many of these 14,000 jobs at risk of redundancy, as rightly observed by several industry experts.