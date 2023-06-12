Two NBFCs surrender permits with RBI

The RBI had in July 2021 allowed parent companies to merge with small finance banks after the end of the five-year mandatory holding period.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on June 12 said two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) surrendered their licences.

Equitas Holdings Limited and Mukand Global Finance Limited have surrendered their Certificate of Registration (CoR), the RBI said. This is due to NBFCs ceasing to be a legal entity due to amalgamation or merger, said the RBI.

Equitas Small Finance Bank and Equitas Holdings had on March 22, 2022 announced the reverse merger.

Meanwhile, the RBI also imposed monetary penalties on four cooperative banks citing various rule violations. These are Cooperative Bank of Rajkot, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd and Jowai Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd.

In the case of Rajkot Bank, the RBI imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty for violation of norms, including non-reporting of unauthorised transactions by customers, while in the case of Telangana State Coop Bank a Rs 2 lakh penalty was imposed for failure to transfer eligible amounts to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the prescribed period.

Similarly, in the case of Bihar State Cooperative Bank, a penalty of Rs 60 lakh was imposed for a range of violations. In the case of Jowai Cooperative Bank, the RBI imposed Rs 6 lakh as penalty for breach of inter-bank exposure limits and failure to carry out periodic review of risk categorisation of its accounts.