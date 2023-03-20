 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

'Trillions of dollars' needed to fight global poverty, says World Bank nominee Ajay Banga

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

In order to address these issues, "trillions of dollars a year," will be required, Ajay Banga said, adding that these investments should be "larger than what multilateral banks have, larger than what even the most generous governments, including the Japanese government, have. We have to involve the private sector."

US President Joe Biden nominated Indian-American business veteran Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank (Image: Reuters)

The multilateral lender should facilitate private-sector involvement in fighting poverty by shouldering the kinds of risks that conventional investors struggle to understand, said Ajay Banga, according to a report by NIKKEI Asia.

Banga was recently nominated by US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank after the World Bank's current leader David Malpass announced plans to step down early.

Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, told reporters in Tokyo that the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other reasons have all slowed down or perhaps halted progress in reducing poverty globally.

In order to address these issues, "trillions of dollars a year" will be required," he said. These investments must be "larger than what multilateral banks have, larger than what even the most generous governments, including the Japanese government, have. We have to involve the private sector."