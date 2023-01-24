 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transition to expected credit loss-based provisioning may hit banks only one time: Report

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

According to analysts at rating agency Icra, this is an important step towards banks' eventual shift to the Indian accounting standards (IND-AS) regime and the ongoing improvements in their financial metrics should help most of them to transition smoothly to the new framework.

The implementation of expected credit loss (ECL)-based provisioning model proposed by the Reserve Bank of India will be smooth as the transition will hit banks' balance sheets only one time, a report said.

The transition to the ECL model will only have a one-time impact, the agency said without quantifying the same.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sought feedback on ECL-based loss provisioning model and issued a discussion paper seeking inputs from all stakeholders. The final guidelines are likely to be notified by FY24 for implementation from April 1, 2025.