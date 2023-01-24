English
    Transition to expected credit loss-based provisioning may hit banks only one time: Report

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
    (File image)

    The implementation of expected credit loss (ECL)-based provisioning model proposed by the Reserve Bank of India will be smooth as the transition will hit banks' balance sheets only one time, a report said.

    According to analysts at rating agency Icra, this is an important step towards banks' eventual shift to the Indian accounting standards (IND-AS) regime and the ongoing improvements in their financial metrics should help most of them to transition smoothly to the new framework.

    The transition to the ECL model will only have a one-time impact, the agency said without quantifying the same.

    Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sought feedback on ECL-based loss provisioning model and issued a discussion paper seeking inputs from all stakeholders. The final guidelines are likely to be notified by FY24 for implementation from April 1, 2025.