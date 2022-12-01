Tech issues may push completion of Citi acquisition by Axis Bank to May

live bse live

While Axis Bank was aiming to complete the acquisition of Citibank's India consumer businesses before the end of the current financial year, potential issues with testing the technological set-up may push back the completion to May, the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhary indicated.

Chaudhary was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list on December 1.

Axis Bank had told investors at the lender's post-earnings conference call in July 2022 that it expected to close the transaction in the March quarter of the current financial year.

"A lot of small technology changes need to be made and a lot of these will get delivered in Jan-Feb, so we have to test it if it works, so if there is a delay we might push it to May, right now we are aiming for March," Chaudhary told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

That said, the lender will still be able to meet its initial guidance of completing the acquisition in the first half of 2023.

Axis Bank had emerged as the top contender to buy the foreign lender’s consumer operations in India in March this year after a Rs 12,325 crore bid. As part of the deal, Axis Bank will acquire Citibank’s credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and other consumer-facing businesses.

The head of one of India’s largest private lenders also said that the attrition level at Citibank’s India operations had returned to normal levels after an initial spike following the announcement of the transaction.

Axis Bank had previously stated that post the completion of the acquisition, it will take the lender another 18 months to fully integrate Citibank’s operations with its own.

Chaudhary also highlighted the strong growth seen in the lender’s private banking business which has seen its assets under management touch $11.5 billion in just three years of starting operations.

The Axis Bank MD also said that private sector capital expenditure has shown signs of picking up and it appears that the current decade could belong to India if the country can get its execution right going ahead.