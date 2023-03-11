 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB crisis | No major impact on Indian banking system, say experts

Harsh Kumar & Jinit Parmar
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Indian banks at present are well secured in terms of lending ratios, say bankers

The Indian banking system is unlikely to witness any major spillover effects from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States, bankers and experts said.

"There will be no major impact on the Indian banking system," Rajnish Kumar, former chairman of State Bank of India, told Moneycontrol.

SVB has been shut down by regulators and its assets have been seized, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10.

The closure order was issued by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which also named the FDIC as the receiver.