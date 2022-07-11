Suryoday Small Finance Bank's total deposits rise 21% YoY to Rs 4,020 crore in Q1

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has recorded a 21 percent year-on-year rise in total deposits during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, a regulatory filing stated on July 11.

The total deposits, as of June 30, 2022, stood at Rs 4,020 crore, according to the provisional figures for Q1 FY23 released by the lender. The numbers also mark a sequential surge of four percent.

Out of the total deposits, retail deposits grew by 11 percent YoY to Rs 3,167 crore. Bulk deposits climbed by 54 percent YoY to Rs 726 crore, and cash deposits accounted for Rs 127 crore, as compared to Rs 270 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank's gross advances at the end of Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 5,064 crore, which is 28 percent higher as compared to the corresponding period in the past fiscal.

Also Read | Aiming for 25-35% AUM growth in FY23, says Suryoday Small Finance Bank MD

Disbursements made by the lender grew by a massive 181 percent YoY to Rs 1,012 crore, as per the provisional figures released in the exchange filing.

CASA or the current account-saving account ratio stood at 21 percent at the end of Q1 FY23, which is higher as compared to 16.2 percent in the year-ago period. The ratio at the end of Q4 FY22 was 20.2 percent, the bank said.

The shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank closed at Rs 85 a piece at the BSE today, which was 1.43 percent higher as compared to the previous day's close. At the NSE, shares closed at Rs 84.35, which was 0.90 percent higher as against the previous closing price.