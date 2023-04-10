State Bank of India to consider fund raising up to $2 billion on April 18

Country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) on April 10 stated that its board it going to consider fund raising up to $2 billion on April 18 via unsecured USD notes.

"To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of up to $ 2 Billion (US $ Two Billion) under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the Financial Year 2023-24," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, shares of SBI todauy ended 0.31 percent lower at Rs 526.30 apiece on BSE on a day when Indian shares settled marginally higher on April 10, helped bystrong quarterly business updates from auto and realty companies, but rising odds of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in May capped gains.

The Nifty 50 closed up 0.14 percent at 17,624.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.02 percent to 59,846.51.

Moneycontrol News