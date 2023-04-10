State Bank of India to consider fund raising up to $2 billion on April 18

SBI

Country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) on April 10 stated that its board it going to consider fund raising up to $2 billion on April 18 via unsecured USD notes.

"To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of up to $ 2 Billion (US $ Two Billion) under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the Financial Year 2023-24," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, shares of SBI todauy ended 0.31 percent lower at Rs 526.30 apiece on BSE on a day when Indian shares settled marginally higher on April 10, helped bystrong quarterly business updates from auto and realty companies, but rising odds of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in May capped gains.

The Nifty 50 closed up 0.14 percent at 17,624.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.02 percent to 59,846.51.

Earlier in March, the lender raised funds worth Rs 3.717 crore at a coupon rate of 8.25 percent through Additional Tier 1 bond issuance. The term of these bonds is perpetual with a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter.

AT-1 bonds are a type of perpetual debt instrument that banks use to augment their core equity base and thus comply with Basel III norms. These bonds were introduced by the Basel accord after the global financial crisis to protect depositors.