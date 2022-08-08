State Bank of India set to launch HR subsidiary in a bid to reduce employee expenses

State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to start a subsidiary that will look into human resources (HR) issues, Business Standard reported on August 8. The subsidiary will primarily be tasked with reducing SBI's cost-to-income ratio which is slightly higher than industry standards.

The ratio stood at 53.3 percent in FY22, as against 35-40 percent of top private lenders.

The operations and support subsidiary has recently received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

It will initially be mandated to manage branches in rural and semi-urban areas which will be manned by staff recruited on a contractual basis, according to the report.

Sanjeev Naryani is likely to head the HR subsidiary.

As on March 31, 2022, SBI had 99,259 clerical staff, 33,442 sub-staff, and 1,11,549 officers in the bank. Salary accounted for 45.7 percent of SBI’s total operating expenses in the first quarter of the current financial year while retiral benefits and other provisions accounted for 12.4 percent.

The lender on August 6 reported a net profit of Rs 6,068 crore for the June quarter, a decline of 6.7 percent from a year ago.

SBI’s other income for the quarter stood at Rs 2,312.2 crore, sharply lower from Rs 11,802.7 crore a year ago and Rs 11,880.2 crore in the previous quarter.