State Bank of India CFO Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra resigns

"... we submit that Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the services of the bank, the resignation is accepted by the appropriate authority with effect from close of the business hours on 30th June 2023," the bank said in a filing to stock exchanges. "

SBI also mentioned that it has appointed Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti as the bank's new CFO effective July 1, 2023.

Kodavanti has been working with State Bank of India since 1991 and has more than 31 years of experience in banking. He has a vast experience in the fields of banking, forex and finance and accounting, SBI noted. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA).

In another filing, the country's largest lender informed about appointment of four director on the bank's central board for a period of three years. Two of the directors, Ketan Shivji Vikamsey and Mrugank Madhukar Paranjape, have been re-elected.

The other two directors who have appointed are Rajesh Kumar Dubey and Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shares of SBI shares rose 5 percent to close at Rs 572.80 apiece on BSE.