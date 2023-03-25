Sitharaman asks PSBs to focus on risk management, diversification of deposits amid US banking crisis

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her meeting with the chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) in New Delhi on March 25, asked them to focus on “risk management” and “diversification of deposits” amid the crisis that has hit the banking sector in the United States.

The meeting was called to review the preparedness of PSBs in wake of the stress in the US banking system, and the resulting effect it has on the lenders based in Europe.

During the meeting, Sitharaman said that PSBs must “look at business models closely to identify stress points, including concentration risks and adverse exposures”, stated a release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Sitharaman also asked the public sector lenders to “use this opportunity to frame detailed crisis management and communication strategies”, it added.

Moneycontrol News