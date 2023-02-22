 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIDBI forays into venture-debt market

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Commenting on SIDBI's progress so far in providing venture-debt, Ramann said that even though it was a 'small beginning', SIDBI had done four investments.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann announced the bank's foray into venture-debt financing at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) conclave.

Speaking in Mumbai on the first day of the IVCA conclave being held in Mumbai, Ramann said, "Along with equity investments, we are talking about the ability to provide debt. A lot of banks, even today, are not in a position within their straitjacket to provide debt to companies. So, SIDBI has gone into what is known as venture debt."

The European Investment Bank's website defines venture debt as a "loan to an early-stage company that provides liquidity to a business for the period between equity funding rounds."

