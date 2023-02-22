SBI to launch UPI-based real-time, cross-border money transfer facility

State Bank of India (SBI) on February 22 said that it will allow real-time foreign inward and outward remittance facility through unified payments interface (UPI).

“The linkage will allow fund transfers from India to Singapore through registered mobile numbers and from Singapore to India using UPI ID,” it said in a statement.

The bank said that users can avail the facility through SBI's BHIM SBIPay mobile application.

On February 21, private sector lender Axis Bank enabled cross-border transactions in real-time using the UPI Network. Six banks have been selected for now to settle these transactions - SBI, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Indian Bank, ICICI, DBS and Axis Bank, it said.

Moneycontrol News