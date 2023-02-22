English
    SBI to launch UPI-based real-time, cross-border money transfer facility

    The public sector lender will offer the service through its BHIM SBIPay mobile application

    February 22, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
    A State Bank of India ATM in Mumbai (File photo)

    State Bank of India (SBI) on February 22 said that it will allow real-time foreign inward and outward remittance facility through unified payments interface (UPI).

    “The linkage will allow fund transfers from India to Singapore through registered mobile numbers and from Singapore to India using UPI ID,” it said in a statement.

    The bank said that users can avail the facility through SBI's BHIM SBIPay mobile application.

    On February 21, private sector lender Axis Bank enabled cross-border transactions in real-time using the UPI Network. Six banks have been selected for now to settle these transactions - SBI, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Indian Bank, ICICI, DBS and Axis Bank, it said.

    The cross-border UPI transaction mechanism is a part of the joint initiative between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to ease payments between the two countries.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on February 21 launched the cross-border linkage using their respective Fast Payment Systems - India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow.

    The facility was launched through token transactions by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon using the UPI-PayNow linkage.

