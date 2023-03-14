SBI to hike key lending rate by 70 bps to 14.85% effective March 15

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector lender, will hike the benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 70 basis points with effect from March 15.

The 0.7 percent jump in the key lending rate will push it to 14.85 percent.

SBI will also be raising its base rate by 70 bps to 10.10 percent effective from March 15. The lender had last made an upward revision in BPLR and base rate on December 15.

The hike has been announced by SBI a month after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate, or the rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks, to 6.50 percent from 6.25 percent.

Moneycontrol News