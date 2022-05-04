 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI to consider $2 billion fund raising via dollar bonds on May 10

May 04, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, said on May 4 the executive committee of its Central Board will meet on May 10 to consider raising up to $2 billion via US-dollar-denominated bonds.

The funds will be raised in single or multiple tranches through a public offer and / or private placement basis, the state-owned lender said in an exchange filing.

The funds will be raised in this financial year that started on April 1, SBI said.

The fund raise comes as central banks across the globe are hiking interest rates to tame inflationary pressures, which in-turn will raise cost of borrowing for corporates. The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates at the end of its two-day policy meeting today. Before the Fed, the Reserve Bank of India, in a surprise move earlier today, hiked the repo rate by 40 basis points amid inflationary concerns.

